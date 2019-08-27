Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 2,684 Shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 1,073.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,676,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 173.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 44,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 28,124 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 28,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000.

Shares of SRLN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,409. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $47.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.22.

