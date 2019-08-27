Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 18,025 Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) by 286.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,025 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACB stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,810,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,685,331. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 2.44. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $12.52.

ACB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.23.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

