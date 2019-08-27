Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,323 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106.9% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.54. The stock had a trading volume of 21,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,034. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $94.72 and a one year high of $120.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.53 and a 200 day moving average of $114.57.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.