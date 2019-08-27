Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Has $290,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus (NYSE:BGR) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 41,167 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 238,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 92,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSE:BGR traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.18. 3,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,017. BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $14.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

BlackRock Global Energy & Resources Trus Company Profile

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

