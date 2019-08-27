Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Square during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Square during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Square during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Square during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Square by 130.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.33. The company had a trading volume of 214,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,883,634. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,068.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.09. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.67 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $1,404,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 460,132 shares in the company, valued at $32,310,469.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $409,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 373,984 shares in the company, valued at $30,603,110.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,249 shares of company stock worth $5,506,825. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Square from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price target on Square and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Square to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.91.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

