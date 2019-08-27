Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,564 Shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 27.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 9.0% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.80. 2,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,814. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $12.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

