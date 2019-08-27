Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Buys 222 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,201 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Tesla by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,448 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,825 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 363 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,595 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares during the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.84 on Tuesday, reaching $212.16. The company had a trading volume of 293,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,621,837. Tesla Inc has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $379.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.76). Tesla had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Tesla from $437.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Nord/LB reissued a “sell” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.53.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total transaction of $38,352.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,084.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 33,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $6,089,698.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,066 shares of company stock worth $12,971,050. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

