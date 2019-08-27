Park Lawn Corp (PLC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of Park Lawn stock traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$25.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,889. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.56. Park Lawn has a one year low of C$20.25 and a one year high of C$29.94. The stock has a market cap of $770.62 million and a P/E ratio of 70.19.

Get Park Lawn alerts:

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$58.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Park Lawn will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. GMP Securities reiterated an “average” rating and issued a C$36.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Park Lawn in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Lawn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.29.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Park Lawn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Lawn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.