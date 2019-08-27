Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,286 Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. 34.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $18.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,918. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.03. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $19.89.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.48 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 43.56% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.86%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.22%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

