Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Sells 45,632 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,635 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 45,632 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,172 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 21,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 12,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. 66.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $45.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,322,980. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The company has a market capitalization of $199.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital set a $60.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.09.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $61,697.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,907.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $699,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 450,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,146,859.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,221. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

