Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.12

Panoro Minerals Ltd. (CVE:PML) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 771 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 million and a PE ratio of -12.78.

About Panoro Minerals (CVE:PML)

Panoro Minerals Ltd., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Cotabambas project located in the District of Cotabambas.

