Palladium Partners LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 81.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,394 shares during the quarter. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,986,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,554,000 after buying an additional 516,715 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 93.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 821,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,272,000 after acquiring an additional 396,185 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 33.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 956,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,598,000 after acquiring an additional 239,822 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 520.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 259,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,734,000 after acquiring an additional 217,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 132.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 363,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,719,000 after acquiring an additional 206,945 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on XYL. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Xylem from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Xylem stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.07. 6,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,851. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.68 and its 200 day moving average is $78.48. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $85.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 2,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $184,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,761 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,551.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $375,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,109.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,424,707 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

