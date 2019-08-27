Palladium Partners LLC Grows Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 542,064 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,251 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.8% of Palladium Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $25,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,172 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 21,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Intel by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 12,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.67. 689,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,322,980. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.03. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59. The stock has a market cap of $199.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.99 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $31,107.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,540.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $699,094.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 450,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,146,859.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,524 shares of company stock worth $1,844,221 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.