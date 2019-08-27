Palladium Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Palladium Partners LLC reduced its position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,850,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,921,305,000 after purchasing an additional 275,890 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,877,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $506,235,000 after purchasing an additional 220,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,325,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $359,186,000 after purchasing an additional 203,826 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,932,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,634,000 after purchasing an additional 224,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,049,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $256,441,000 after purchasing an additional 377,195 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra bought 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,932.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $498,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LYB traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $69.49. 74,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,907. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $68.61 and a twelve month high of $116.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 9.83%. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. Nomura cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.18.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

See Also: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.