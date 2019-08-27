Palladium Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Palladium Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 10,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 111,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,520,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.17.

Shares of TMO traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $271.81. The stock had a trading volume of 314,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $282.23 and a 200 day moving average of $273.23. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.34 and a twelve month high of $305.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.83, for a total transaction of $14,241,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,466,832.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $670,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,739,380.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,775 shares of company stock worth $14,986,676. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

