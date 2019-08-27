Palladium Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% during the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 113,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.9% during the first quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 19,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 216,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,331,000 after buying an additional 50,798 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 50,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.7% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Robert J. Bertolini purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,673.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Barclays upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.36 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.88.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,209,867. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $76.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

