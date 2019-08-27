Oxbow Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Oxbow Advisors LLC decreased its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

ADP traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,277. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.96. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.98%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $286,972.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

