Oxbow Advisors LLC Trims Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,908,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,067,000 after buying an additional 258,477 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,555,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,160,000 after purchasing an additional 355,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,414,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,189,000 after purchasing an additional 310,086 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 33.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,368,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,812,000 after purchasing an additional 596,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,499,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,484,000 after purchasing an additional 55,925 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.69. The company had a trading volume of 48,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,535. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $147.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.70. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCA. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Mizuho set a $153.00 target price on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.35.

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.10 per share, for a total transaction of $31,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $124,626.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

