Oxbow Advisors LLC Takes Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 25,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,441,000 after buying an additional 507,345 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 173,950.8% in the 1st quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,401,000 after buying an additional 410,524 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 765,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,410,000 after buying an additional 302,677 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,679,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,029,000 after buying an additional 224,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,050,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,874,000 after buying an additional 164,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

SPG traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.83. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $145.50 and a 1 year high of $191.49. The company has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 63.49%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.25%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.85.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

