Oxbow Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Oxbow Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 67.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,584 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 222,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 17,988 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.52. 1,215,366 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.38.

