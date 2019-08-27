Oxbow Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK)

Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 17,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 53,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter.

AVK traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,840. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd Company Profile

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

