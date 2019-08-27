Oxbow Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,959 shares during the period. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income comprises 1.3% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income were worth $10,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 19.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 0.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 277,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 31.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 32,490 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 97.1% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 38,414 shares during the last quarter.

NVG stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $16.77. 18,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,963. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $16.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.53.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

