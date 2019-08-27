Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) Short Interest Update

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the July 15th total of 1,518,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 657,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,003,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,007,000 after buying an additional 213,088 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,915,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $105,244,000 after buying an additional 85,303 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,438,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,022,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 136,236.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,789,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,722,000 after buying an additional 2,787,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.5% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,590,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,200,000 after buying an additional 137,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 460,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,354. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $36.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 71.44%. The company had revenue of $399.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Orion Engineered Carbons’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is 36.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OEC shares. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Engineered Carbons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

