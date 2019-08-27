O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 82.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.4% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% in the second quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.4% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.08, for a total transaction of $381,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total value of $47,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,773 shares of company stock valued at $669,481 over the last quarter. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $428.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.29.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $379.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,838. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 1 year low of $314.14 and a 1 year high of $414.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $384.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.17.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 391.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

