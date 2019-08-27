Orbs Price Reaches $0.0148 on Exchanges (ORBS)

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $27.43 million and approximately $382,933.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One Orbs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00251537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.15 or 0.01311416 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020707 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00093829 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Orbs Profile

Orbs’ genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,849,881,665 tokens. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bittrex, ProBit Exchange and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

