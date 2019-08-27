Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,974 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,548 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $25,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 9.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Oracle by 7.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099,788 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $59,070,000 after purchasing an additional 77,283 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 119.3% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 14,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth lifted its holdings in Oracle by 6.0% during the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 4,979 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $5,692,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,919 shares in the company, valued at $10,127,149.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $2,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,352,500 shares of company stock valued at $76,708,925 in the last three months. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $55.92) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oracle from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.14.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,693,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,344,417. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $173.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average is $54.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

