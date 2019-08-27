Optibase Ltd (NASDAQ:OBAS) Short Interest Down 29.2% in August

Optibase Ltd (NASDAQ:OBAS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Optibase stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Optibase Ltd (NASDAQ:OBAS) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Optibase worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OBAS remained flat at $$12.49 during trading on Tuesday. Optibase has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.98.

Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Optibase had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter.

Optibase Company Profile

Optibase Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fixed-income real estate sector in Switzerland, Germany, and the United States. The company purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes.

