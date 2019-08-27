Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OTEX. TD Securities raised their target price on Open Text from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Open Text and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Open Text in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.25.

Shares of OTEX opened at $38.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 0.53. Open Text has a 1 year low of $30.99 and a 1 year high of $44.49.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Open Text had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Open Text will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Open Text by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 284,036 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,916,000 after acquiring an additional 37,662 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Open Text by 4.3% during the second quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Open Text by 591.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 337,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,980,000 after buying an additional 288,899 shares during the period. Fort L.P. increased its position in Open Text by 32.5% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 53,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 13,185 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in Open Text by 96.1% during the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 677,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,027,000 after buying an additional 332,274 shares during the period. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

