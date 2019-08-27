Ondori (RSTR) Market Cap Reaches $3.85 Million

Ondori (CURRENCY:RSTR) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Ondori coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. Over the last seven days, Ondori has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ondori has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and approximately $10.00 worth of Ondori was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ondori

Ondori is a coin. Ondori’s total supply is 43,903,795,597 coins and its circulating supply is 37,766,847,790 coins. The official website for Ondori is rstr.io . Ondori’s official Twitter account is @ondoricoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ondori is /r/ondoricoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ondori Coin Trading

Ondori can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ondori directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ondori should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ondori using one of the exchanges listed above.

