Omnia Family Wealth LLC Sells 2,993 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 879,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 18.5% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $36,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,852,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,108,000 after purchasing an additional 526,721 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,027,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,225 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,613,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,758 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 36,141,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 31,324,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917,488 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.61. 215,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,842,722. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $43.99.

