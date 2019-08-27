Omnia Family Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in Medtronic by 159.3% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth $52,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.37. 264,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,029,513. The firm has a market cap of $142.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $81.66 and a 12-month high of $109.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.55.

In related news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $347,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 11,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total value of $1,056,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,701 shares of company stock valued at $8,491,824 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

