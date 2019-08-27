Omnia Family Wealth LLC Acquires 951 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 951 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 368.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 68,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $91.57. 173,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,831,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $71.08 and a 12 month high of $92.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.49.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

