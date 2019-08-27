OKCash Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. OKCash has a total market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $2,440.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0427 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu and Bleutrade. In the last week, OKCash has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00024845 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002374 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00159709 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000764 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,158.33 or 0.99908538 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003160 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00037040 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About OKCash

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,716,821 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

