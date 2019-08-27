ODEM Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (ODE)

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 27th. Over the last seven days, ODEM has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ODEM has a total market cap of $34.51 million and $586,410.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODEM token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001469 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00251715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.54 or 0.01315460 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020747 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00093949 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000400 BTC.

About ODEM

ODEM launched on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,043,504 tokens. The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem . The official website for ODEM is odem.io . ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

