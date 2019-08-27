Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPTT) Short Interest Down 30.3% in August

Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPTT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,700 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the July 15th total of 163,200 shares. Approximately 12.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 458,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In related news, Director Kevin Stein purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $45,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,645.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies in the second quarter worth $668,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies in the second quarter worth $67,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies in the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocean Power Technologies in the second quarter worth $35,000. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ocean Power Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of OPTT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.73. 225,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,244. Ocean Power Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The energy company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative return on equity of 175.62% and a negative net margin of 1,940.89%.

About Ocean Power Technologies

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc is a renewable wave-energy technology company, which engages in the development of commercialize proprietary systems that generate electricity through ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia.

