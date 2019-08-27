Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.61

Obsidian Energy Ltd (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.61 and traded as high as $0.98. Obsidian Energy shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OBE. ValuEngine raised shares of Obsidian Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Obsidian Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of Obsidian Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Obsidian Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 3.18.

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.56). Obsidian Energy had a negative net margin of 87.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Obsidian Energy Ltd will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Obsidian Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Obsidian Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. GMT Capital Corp increased its stake in Obsidian Energy by 595.0% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,260,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,078,787 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Obsidian Energy by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 118,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Obsidian Energy by 1,840.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,229,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,166,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile (NYSE:OBE)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

