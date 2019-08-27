Nvwm LLC Takes $67,000 Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 339.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,824,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,164 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 115.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,784,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,255,000 after acquiring an additional 954,522 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,164,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,101,000 after acquiring an additional 558,730 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 151.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 812,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,760,000 after acquiring an additional 488,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 25.9% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,740,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,032,000 after acquiring an additional 357,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.80. The company had a trading volume of 508,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.62. Realty Income Corp has a one year low of $55.55 and a one year high of $74.14.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.42 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 85.27%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on O. ValuEngine downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial raised Realty Income from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup set a $74.00 price target on Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

