Nvwm LLC Sells 10,530 Shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

Nvwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,530 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DJP. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,268,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,740,000 after purchasing an additional 179,576 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 635.7% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 110,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 95,107 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,607,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 116,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Money Management LLC increased its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 117,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DJP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.26. 3,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,895. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.82 and a 200 day moving average of $22.25.

