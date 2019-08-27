Nvwm LLC Makes New Investment in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Nvwm LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,994 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 176,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $916,000. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $96,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

SSNC traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.31. The stock had a trading volume of 82,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,549. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.96 and a one year high of $67.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.