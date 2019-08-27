Nvwm LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Nvwm LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 309.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,488,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,311,000 after buying an additional 3,392,889 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $270,738,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 79.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,227,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,599,000 after buying an additional 987,039 shares during the period. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 970,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,954,000 after buying an additional 283,300 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 454,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,263,000 after buying an additional 34,329 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.86. 913,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,304,459. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.55 and a 52-week high of $87.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.22.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

