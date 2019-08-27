Nvwm LLC Has $339,000 Position in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEAT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,490,000 after acquiring an additional 39,722 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in BioTelemetry during the first quarter worth $617,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in BioTelemetry by 177.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in BioTelemetry by 107.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in BioTelemetry by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BEAT traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $40.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,924. BioTelemetry Inc has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $80.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.72.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Lake Street Capital set a $90.00 price objective on BioTelemetry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered BioTelemetry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on BioTelemetry from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

