Nvwm LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Invesco by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Invesco by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IVZ traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $15.47. 130,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,342,629. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $24.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.63.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 11.45%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

IVZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group downgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 price objective on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

In related news, Director G Richard Wagoner, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $207,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,648 shares in the company, valued at $531,170.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco purchased 2,222,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

