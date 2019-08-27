NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the computer hardware maker on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th.

NVIDIA has increased its dividend by an average of 15.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. NVIDIA has a dividend payout ratio of 9.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NVIDIA to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.1%.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $165.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.07. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $292.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $14,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $858,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,634.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,236 shares of company stock worth $16,570,776 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Redstone cut shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.57 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.40.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

