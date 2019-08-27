Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.10

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.10 and traded as low as $12.65. Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 shares last traded at $12.65, with a volume of 500 shares.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.10.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.
About Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG)
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.
