Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.35

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NAD) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and traded as high as $14.53. Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund shares last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 1,946 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000.

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NAD)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

