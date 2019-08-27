Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.65

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and traded as high as $7.47. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 8,794 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.81.

Get Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.84%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

In other Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 293,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $2,290,961.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.