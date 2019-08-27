NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $35.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuCana from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuCana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuCana from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of NuCana in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $25.00 price target on shares of NuCana and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NuCana presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.69.

Get NuCana alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $7.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.95 million, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. NuCana has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $26.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in NuCana by 5.4% during the first quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in NuCana during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NuCana by 5.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.