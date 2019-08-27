NS Partners Ltd Sells 4,400 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

NS Partners Ltd cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $12,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 203.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 78.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $364.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.93.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $363.82. 14,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,387. The company has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $223.63 and a twelve month high of $377.34.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total transaction of $2,416,606.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,993,246.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total transaction of $1,765,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,812,776.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.