NS Partners Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

NS Partners Ltd reduced its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 67,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.8% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 456,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,913,000 after buying an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 11.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 56.0% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 14,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter worth $76,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

NYSE AWK traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.86. 45,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,818. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.67 and its 200-day moving average is $110.57. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $85.88 and a 1 year high of $125.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.97, for a total transaction of $470,570.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,358.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Lynch sold 3,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $380,698.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,042,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

