NS Partners Ltd Buys Shares of 19,100 Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $921,923,000 after buying an additional 243,191 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,086,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,871,000 after buying an additional 292,335 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,834,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,211,000 after buying an additional 169,485 shares during the period. Genesis Asset Managers LLP lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 672,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,960,000 after buying an additional 86,836 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 569,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,659,000 after buying an additional 8,157 shares during the period. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAP traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,273. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $199.83 and a 12 month high of $252.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.70.

BAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. HSBC upgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

